The hard truths of life rolled out in documentaries

Nicosia will turn to reality on Wednesday with the screening of two documentaries.

For all those interested in birds and their importance to the ecosystem, the non-profit organisation BirdLife Cyprus will screen its documentary Wings on the Wind for the first time at the Aigaia School of Art and Design in Nicosia at 7.30pm.

The 20-minute documentary takes viewers into the world of bird migration, showing the difficulties birds face on their migration journey. This natural wonder, and the answers to how we learned about it, is demonstrated with impressive footage of natural landscapes and birds in Cyprus.

The documentary highlights the urgent need for the protection of birds and nature in general, as they are facing a growing number of threats – including illegal shooting and trapping, which is driving rare species of birds towards extinction. “Knowledge, love and appreciation are a prerequisite for taking responsible action in favour of birds and nature, but also for humans, who also depend on healthy ecosystems,” BirdLife Cyprus said.

Wings on the Wind is being shown with the coming of the Spring season, when birds make their presence even more known with their song and their bold and beautiful colours to attract a mate and breed. This is the perfect time to educate ourselves on the journeys birds take to find warm climates and “this documentary is a first step towards discovering the natural wealth of our island. The second step is to go outside, enjoy it and cherish it,” the organisation said.

BirdLife Cyprus works to conserve wild birds, their habitats and wider biodiversity in Cyprus through research, monitoring, lobbying and conservation and awareness-raising actions. The documentary was created in the framework of its awareness-raising campaign against illegal bird trapping with funding by NABU (BirdLife in Germany) and the Heinz Sielmann Foundation.

Admission to the screening is free and the documentary will be in Greek with English subtitles.

Meanwhile, the Ayios Omologites Cultural Workshop will take a look at the new reality in Athens, Greece and how it has fallen into poverty with a screening of Athens from Beneath at 8pm.

The 2016 documentary, written and directed by Takis Bardakos, gives a hard and honest look at the victims of the crisis in Athens. It follows the stories of several Greeks to expose the social inequality and injustice surrounding the capital. Their lives have become an uphill struggle and the changes brought about by the financial crisis have brought the lives they knew crashing down around them.

By providing viewers with an inside look at these people’s lives, Bardakos shows the conditions present today in Athens, conditions in our post-war history, conditions that no European citizen could have ever dreamed of facing again. Homelessness, soup kitchens, staggering unemployment rates, poverty and the rise of the extreme right have turned the dream of prosperity into a socio-economic nightmare.

Bardakos will be present to take part in a discussion after the screening.

Wing on the Wind

Screening of the documentary. April 26. Aigaia School of Art and Design, 81 Agion Omologiton Avenue, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-445757

Athens From Beneath

Screening of the documentary. April 26. Ayios Omologites Cultural Workshop, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. With English subtitles. Tel: 22-2568782