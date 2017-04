Watering equipment worth some €10,000 was destroyed by fire in Paphos in what police say was a deliberate act.

The equipment was located in a field in the area of Ahelia, belonging to a 43-year-old man.

The fire was put out by the fire service before it spread. The equipment, worth €10,000 was destroyed.

Investigators found flammable material at the scene, suggesting that the fire had been set deliberately.

Various items were collected for further tests.