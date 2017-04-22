Cyprus closely following EEZ situation, spokesman says

The government was monitoring the movements of a Turkish survey vessel offshore Cyprus, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Saturday, adding that public comments would not serve any goal.

“We do not think public statements served the goal,” he said. The Republic was monitoring the developments, reviewed the data continuously and its reactions were already in the pipeline.

Ankara on Wednesday issued a notice to mariners, or Navtex, reserving an area inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), off Famagusta, to carry out seismic surveys between Friday, April 30, and June 30. The issue was raised at the leaders’ meeting on Thursday night.

The surveys that would be undertaken by the Turkish vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa will take place in the sea off the Karpas peninsula.

The Cyprus foreign ministry issued an announcement on Thursday saying the surveys that take place in the Republic’s territorial waters, continental shelf and EEZ would “constitute a violation of Cyprus’ sovereign rights and sovereignty.”

It said that if the violations took place, the Republic would “act in the way it deems appropriate, in line with international law.”

On Saturday lunchtime, according to marinetraffic.com, Barbaros was sitting idle between Cyprus and Turkey, near Rizokarpaso.

A support ship, Bravo supporter, was located at the other side of the panhandle, in the same area.