Dylan inspires Kyrtis to paint his joker and thief

With Bob Dylan winning the Noble Prize in Literature last year, it is plain to see that many consider his song lyrics to be under the literary umbrella. And just as pieces of literature have inspired artists to take their own art into diverse paths, so have some of Dylan’s lyrics.

Specifically, the lyrics from the song All Along the Watchtower inspired artist Konstantinos Kyrtis to create the series of paintings under the name The Joker and the Thief, which will open at Opus 39 Gallery on Wednesday. The two characters in the 1967 song, who belong to the middle and lower social class, contemplate how to overturn the establishment of the three social classes.

Kyrtis plays with this idea of people in different social classes in this collection that mainly brings to the surface the realism techniques of the old masters. The wonderful colours and details of the paintings bring about a kind of melancholy as the jokers and thieves resemble characters lost in a jester’s post-performance. Some of these are so clear and vivid that it seems as if they will jump out of the canvas and others are surrounded by mist, making the picture hazy and free for the viewer to complete the picture.

The Joker and the Thief

Solo exhibition by Konstantinos Kyrtis. Opens April 26 at 8pm until May 13. Opus 39 Gallery, 21 Kimonos Street, Nicosia. Monday: 5pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.30pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-424983