A fairy day out at the botanical park

There is always something going on at the Cyherbia Botanical Park and Labyrinth in Avgorou, and now that all the eggs have been found in the maze, the fairies and goblins can come out for some fun.

Saying a big hello to Spring, the park will host its third Fairy Folk Festival next week and invites us all to dress up as fairytale characters and take part in a two-day adventure.

So, come goblins, come princesses, come knights and pixies and get ready for game and activities in and around the botanical park. Get ready for a pirate treasure hunt in the maze, put on your detective hats to find the rainbow fairies in the herb gardens and see your dreams come true in the Dreamcatcher forest. There will also be some ring tilting going on, a teapot race, some maypole dancing and a spot of storytelling with the forest fairies in English and Greek. English stories will be told at 11am and 1.30pm and Greek stories will be narrated at 12pm, 2.30pm and 5pm.

All activities will run from 9.30am until 6pm. Entrance fee for adults and children is €6 and children under threes get in for free.

There will also be prizes for the best costumes, for both children and adults so put all your imagination into being the best fairy of them all.

