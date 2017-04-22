Man held for possession of cannabis

April 22nd, 2017

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Larnaca on Friday in connection with possession of 56 grammes of cannabis and a number of firecrackers.

Drug squad officers searched the man’s house after a tip off and found a half-finished joint containing tobacco mixed with cannabis, 56 grammes of cannabis, a precision scale, and €4,250.

Officers also found a packet with 40 firecrackers and three other cylindrical ones measuring 22 centimetres by five centimetres.

The suspects was expected to be brought before a court on Saturday.

