Man held for possession of cannabis

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Larnaca on Friday in connection with possession of 56 grammes of cannabis and a number of firecrackers.

Drug squad officers searched the man’s house after a tip off and found a half-finished joint containing tobacco mixed with cannabis, 56 grammes of cannabis, a precision scale, and €4,250.

Officers also found a packet with 40 firecrackers and three other cylindrical ones measuring 22 centimetres by five centimetres.

The suspects was expected to be brought before a court on Saturday.