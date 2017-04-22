The referendum in Turkey and its impact on Cyprus

“FOR the first time in the history of the Republic, Turkey has changed its political system through a civilian process,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the constitutional referendum in Turkey last Sunday.

The changes effected represent a shift of political power from a system of electing the members of parliament, who then choose a prime minister, to a system in which a president, who has extensive executive powers, is directly elected by the voters.

The new system in Turkey resembles that of the United States, France and Cyprus. It will be “activated” with the election of a new president (who could be Erdoğan himself, for a maximum of two terms), scheduled for late 2019. In other words, Erdoğan could end up – and at present it looks likely – steering Turkey till the end of the third decade of this century.

The overall votes cast were those anticipated and it is somewhat surprising that the result has taken some people by surprise.

It is widely known that many members of the Nationalist party (MHP) have not been particularly happy seeing their party siding with the ruling Justice and Development (AKP). If, under the circumstances, one reasonably assumes that a substantial part of the MHP votes moved to the “no” camp, the results of the referendum are, in fact, in line with the relative strength of the political parties in Turkey. This conclusion is reinforced, if due consideration is given to the fact that the elections held in November of 2015 produced a result that was particularly favourable to AKP.

It is interesting to note the high percentages attained by the “yes” camp in France, Germany and the Netherlands, suggesting that the polarisation tactics followed by Erdoğan have paid dividends. It is very likely that the tension will be conserved by the Europeans, in view of the forthcoming elections in France and in Germany. The very low percentage in the United States is probably the result of the Fethullah Gülen influence there while the Cyprus higher “no” percentage is probably the result of the military presence in northern Cyprus.

On the basis of the above analysis, I have difficulty in understanding the position taken by many international commentators that the referendum result reflects “a deep political split” in Turkey. It merely reflects a split along party lines, on an issue that has understandably split Turkey along party lines.

The Turkish lira, the stock market and Turkish government bonds all gained ground as the results of the referendum came in, a good indication that markets were worried about political turmoil but have now calmed down. Donald Trump has already congratulated Erdogan and so has Vladimir Putin, along with the PLO President, the Emir of Qatar and other influential world leaders. The bottom line is that Erdoğan has had it his way and, pending a big surprise such as a successful military coup, he is the person likely to dominate the political scene in Turkey for many years.

There is little doubt that the new political system will bring greater (internal) political stability to Turkey. Ever since Kemal Atatürk established the “modern secular state”, Turkey has been overseen and controlled by the Turkish army. In its 94 years as a republic, Turkey has had 65 governments. The army would intervene from time to time to get the country “back on track”. The resulting dominance of the army on the Turkish political scene strangely had a stabilising as well as a destabilising effect and has, undoubtedly, contributed to the non-resolution of problems, such as those associated with the Kurds, Greece and Cyprus. My assessment is that the internal political stability that is likely to result from the political changes that the referendum has paved the road for, will facilitate the resolution of these problems.

On the other hand, Erdoğan has come to the firm and correct conclusion that Turkey has no prospect of becoming a member of the EU and has already abandoned this goal. It is, indeed, for this reason that he may push for the re-institution of the death penalty in Turkey – not so much because the death penalty is such an important issue for Turkey but more as a way of telling the world that Turkey is unwilling to take directions from outside. This attitude is likely to encourage him to seek other international connections beyond those that, in the past, have firmly placed Turkey in the West.

A relationship with Russia has been brewing over the past year or so. Such developments in the politically sensitive area of the Levant could have a destabilising effect on the region, with Turkey playing a protagonistic role. For a country such as Cyprus, these possible developments constitute a threat, which, however, could ultimately lead to an opportunity, depending on the way things go. At the initial stage of such a process, the West is likely to be tempted to offer concessions in Greece and Cyprus, in an attempt to appease Turkey and retain its loyalty. This is a serious threat for Cyprus, which should not be underrated. Beyond a certain point, i.e. once Turkey is “jettisoned” (not a likely scenario), the West will seek alternative arrangements and Lilliputian Cyprus is qualified to partially fill-in the gap.

All along, the foremost goal of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots should be to isolate themselves from the shocks this adjustment process will inevitably entail. Over the years, Cyprus has suffered immensely as a result of the “mother countries” using the island as their playground, by seeking to get the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots to promote positions that do not serve their respective local interests and they gradually lead to a clash between them.

A good example of such catastrophic interference was the foolish coup, which was staged by the Greek junta in 1974. One could cite a plethora of examples of such ruinous interference from both sides of the fence. Indeed, this is the strongest and most convincing argument in favour of abandoning the anachronistic guarantees and intervention rights that were introduced by the London-Zurich agreements. Ensuring that the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots are liberated from the destructive political influence of Greece and Turkey, respectively, is a vital precondition for securing a viable and workable solution to the Cyprus problem.

If, by utilising the climate of euphoria that is likely to prevail in Turkey following the referendum of last Sunday, Erdoğan could be convinced to let the Cypriots undisturbed reach agreement on a working arrangement for governing themselves with appropriate safeguards and guarantees provided by the European Union. One could end up with a win-win situation. It is a big “if”, but Turkey had already signalled (prior to the referendum) that they are ready to examine new arrangements concerning security and guarantees. It would be a grave mistake on the part of the Greek Cypriots if they choose not even to try. It would be an equally grave mistake to choose to lead the chorus in criticising Turkey on issues that relate to the internal affairs of the neighbouring country. Time is running out. We have until the end of June to strike a deal and to avert adventures that could prove to be catastrophic.

Christos Panayiotides is a regular columnist writing in the Cyprus Mail and in Alithia