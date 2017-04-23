Balcony barbecue sets apartment on fire

A fire that broke out on the third-floor of an apartment block opposite the defence ministry in Nicosia was caused by an unattended barbecue and strong winds, the fire service said.

No one was injured in the incident. The fire service, which sent three units at around 1.30pm said the blaze was caused by an unattended charcoal grill on the balcony of the apartment.

It said that due to the strong winds prevailing on Sunday, sparks from the grill flew into the apartment and set the sofa alight. Damage was limited to the apartment, they said. The fire was under control by 2.30pm.

Another tenant of the building on the ground floor said her child had been affected by the smoke. He was taken by ambulance to a private clinic as a precaution.