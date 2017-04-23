Bulgarian man critical after road accident

A 39-year-old Bulgarian man was in intensive care at Nicosia General hospital on Sunday after sustaining critical injuries in a car accident in the early hours.

According to police, the resident of Xylofagou in the Famagusta district was driving on the road between his village and Avgorou with two compatriots aged 39 and 20 when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and overturned in a field.

All three were injured and taken to Famagusta hospital. The driver sustained serious head injuries and multiple fractures and doctors deemed it better to transfer him to Nicosia.

One of the two passengers suffered rib fractures and was kept in at Famagusta hospital and the other was treated at A&E and discharged.