Construction worker critical after site accident

A 47-year-old construction worker was critically injured early on Sunday in Limassol when a piece of scaffolding fell on him, police said.

According to police, the man was working on the ground floor when a piece of metal from the scaffolding on the second floor fell, hitting him on the head.

The injured man was rushed to Limassol hospital and from there to Nicosia, due to the seriousness of his injuries, which police said included severe traumatic brain injury, internal bleeding, multiple spine fractures and a fractured neck.

Police and labour inspectors were at the site to investigate the circumstances of the incident. They did not say if the worker had been wearing a safety helmet.