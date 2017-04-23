Fire service called to extinguish blaze at EAC substation

April 23rd, 2017

The fire service responded to 24 calls for help that included 18 fires over the past 24 hours, it said on Sunday.

One of the main callouts was to an EAC substation near Athienou in Larnaca, which had caught fire on Saturday night.

The Oroklini fire station responded to the call with three vehicles and it took around five hours to bring the blaze under control.

EAC technicians were also at the scene to try and repair the damage as soon as possible.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by overheating of the transformer.

