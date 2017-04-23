Gunmen shoot, injure Italian conservationist in Kenya (Updated)

Gunmen shot and wounded Italian-born conservationist Kuki Gallmann at her conservation park in northern Kenya on Sunday, a source close to her family said.

The 73-year-old author of the memoir ‘I Dreamed of Africa’ was shot in the stomach after the vehicle she was driving in was ambushed by a group of gunmen, the source said.

Gallmann was flown by helicopter to Nanyuki Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A wave of violence has surged in Kenya’s drought-stricken Laikipia region in recent months as armed cattle-herders searching for scarce grazing have driven tens of thousands of cattle onto private farms and ranches from poor quality communal land.

At least 14 people have been killed.

The source also told Reuters a local Kenyan man was killed three days ago in the same area.