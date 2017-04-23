Overpaid MPs

April 23rd, 2017 Letters 0 comments

Disy leader Averof Neophytou and Diko MP Angelos Votsis

Dear Editor,

Once again, we read that the MPs are overpaid. It just goes on and on. Nothing is done about it.

What’s the point of telling us what we know if our government and parliament who award themselves these lovely salaries do nothing about it? It seems that we, the people, can do nothing about it either, except vote them out when we have elections. That doesn’t seem to help as they are so well paid when they leave. So much poverty is going on in our world at the moment and all they can think of is their own self-indulgent selves.  Of course, maybe there are a few who are worth their salary.   I hope so.

Sandra Tryfon, via email

 

 

