A piece of sky will fly in theatres

Without the existence of dreams our existence would be pretty dull. And in dreams almost anything can happen, just as in fairytales and imaginary lands where even a piece of sky can dream of flying.

A piece of sky that falls from an imaginary town to Earth is what the play for kids The Piece by famous Greek writer Giorgos Lembesis is all about.

Directed by Athina Xenidou, the play features original music by Monica to lyrics by Vangelis Lembesis and is being performed for the first time in Cyprus at Pantheon Art Cinema in Nicosia until June 11.

The adventure takes place in Youla, a very small planet that is home to two cities. One is called Astrati, an organised and clean city with lots of light and beauty, while the other – Ntourta – is a dark, dusty and dirty city. These two cities are in constant conflict with each other because Ntourta is always trying to steal Astrati’s sky. And even though the citizens who live in Astrati do all they can to protect their sky, a piece falls to Earth and the people from their enemy city find it the perfect opportunity to go to war with Astrati and steal the piece of sky.

The Astrati population has to find a way to save their beautiful city while also helping the piece of sky fulfill its dream to be able to fly.

This very original story has a moral – like all the greats – and it is to teach children to keep their dreams alive and to not take for granted the things around us that we think will always be there.

A total of 24 performances will be held every Saturday at 4pm and Sunday at 11am and 4pm.

The Piece

Performance for children by George Lembesi. Until June 11. Pantheon Art Cinema, Nicosia. Saturdays: 4pm and Sundays: 11am and 4pm. €12. Tel: 70-000190