And this week in fake news…

Donald Trump signed a baseball hat for a kid during an Easter Monday event at the White House “and then callously threw it into the crowd” or so major headlines around the world told us. It was big news for the Independent and the Telegraph and the rest of the press gaggle. However, if you watch the video from another angle it’s clear Trump is throwing the hat back to the kid and the boy catches it and says ‘thank you’. Not saying this to defend this newly-minted Hillary-clone neo-con warmonger, but the mainstream media can’t decry fake news and then do it themselves. Well they can, and they do.

The BBC reported that Trump supporters caused riots at a demo in Berkeley to press for Trump to release his tax returns last Saturday. Trump supporters had organised a free speech rally at Berkeley, nothing to do with any of the other tax protests. Their rally was disrupted by the extremist left-wing group Antifa which announced beforehand it would be shutting down the pro-free speech rally… because that is what they do to people whose political views they don’t like. Video clips also show that the ‘poor female activist who got punched by a Nazi’ was in an earlier scuffle with the same guy where she had tried to attack him with an empty wine bottle and he pushed her to the ground. When he punched her later on, she was about ready to jump into nearby scuffle. The same woman had tweeted out before the rally that she was going there to hopefully ‘bring home 100 Nazi scalps”. It’s not ok to use violence, but when you go looking for trouble you should not be surprised when trouble finds you.

Also during the week, the New York Times tweeted out photos of a visit to the White House by the New England Patriots team contrasting it with one when Obama was president showing more people in the frame. The Patriots set the record straight in a tweet saying the contrast was not in context. The New York Times issued a written retraction but left up the original misleading tweet, which was viewed and shared by thousands, unlike the retraction.

SK, Nicosia