Witnessing the two extremes of human nature on Easter Sunday 

I would like to say a huge thank you to the team from Paphos fire brigade who came out on Easter Sunday afternoon to rescue a small puppy that had fallen down a well on an isolated building site.

While walking my dogs on the hill by the radio mast at Marathounda I found five puppies abandoned near a house under construction. Three were around 6-8 weeks old and in relatively good condition, the other two were no more than 3-4 weeks old and emaciated.

I was wondering what to do about them when I heard a pitiful high-pitched barking-crying noise and realised that one puppy had fallen into a deep well which was covered with a concrete lid – with a hole in the middle. There was no way I could get it out, so I called Paphiakos – to whom I would also like to say thank you. They said they did not have the equipment to deal with this situation, but they called the fire brigade for me. The fire brigade called me back within five minutes, asked exactly where I was, arranged to meet me just outside the village and said they would be there in about six minutes! And they were.

One fire truck, one large fire engine and a team of fire-fighters, all of whom seemed to think it was just fine for them to be called out on Easter Sunday to rescue a puppy. They were brilliant.

They acted very swiftly and professionally, and while I thought they were still trying to find a way to get the puppy out of a hole that must have been at least six metres deep, suddenly up popped the pup on the end of the rope they had been dangling down the hole. Like two of the others, it was emaciated and no more than 3-4 weeks-old – but amazingly appeared unhurt from the fall and its ordeal.

Fortunately, I keep a dog crate in the back of my car for my own dogs, and I had already put the other five pups in there to keep them out of the way, so number six joined them. I could not keep them as I already have five dogs, so thanks once again to Paphiakos who agreed to take them in.

To the cruel, callous and heartless person or persons who left these helpless young pups in an isolated spot to die slowly from thirst and hunger, all I can say is shame on you! I wonder if you went to church on Easter Sunday. If so, you can be sure that your God was not listening to your hypocritical prayers as he was far too busy making sure that some dog lover would walk past the exact place where you had abandoned six of his creatures. But you can also be sure that he would have paused first, for just a nanosecond, to take note of your inhumanity, for which he will no doubt find a suitably appropriate punishment in his own good time.

I certainly saw two extremes of human nature on Easter Sunday – the caring and kindness shown by the fire brigade and the team at Paphiakos, and the uncaring cruelty of whoever abandoned these puppies.

If anyone reading this would like to enrich their lives enormously by adopting one or more of these puppies, please contact Paphiakos.

Wendy Hughes, Marathounda