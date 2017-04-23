Woman biker killed in Limassol collision

April 23rd, 2017

A 30-year-old woman on a motorcycle was killed on Sunday in Limassol when her bike was hit by a car driven by a 79-year-old man near the Limassol hospital.

Eftychia Kleomeni died instantly when she was thrown from her motorbike after it was hit by a car coming out of a side road. She had been travelling on a main road.

The woman and the car driver were taken to Limassol hospital where doctors pronounced Kleomeni dead on arrival. The pensioner was not seriously injured but was undergoing medical tests.

“The first indications appear to show that the driver of the motorcycle may have been speeding but forensic tests will be carried out to prove or reject this fact,” a traffic police spokesman told CNA. He said it was not immediately clear whether she had been wearing a helmet.

