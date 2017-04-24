‘Adopt a bird’ to boost conservation efforts

Members of the public are being encouraged to ‘adopt a bird’ by BirdLife Cyprus to contribute to the conservation of priority species and their habitats in Cyprus.

“This is a new part of the organisation’s effort to raise awareness about the birds of Cyprus and fund its critical conservation work,” the conservation organisation said on Monday.

The scheme asks people to make a €35 donation to the NGO to symbolically adopt a bird. Donor have a choice of one of three species: the greater flamingo, the griffon vulture and the European roller.

In return, they will receive an adoption package.

The package includes an illustration of the bird they have chosen by award-winning illustrator Daphne Christoforou printed on A4 archival-certified paper, an adoption certificate and postcards with information about the bird to help the ‘adoptive parent’ learn more and spread the word.

The three birds have been chosen because they are not only visually striking, but also a conservation priority both in Cyprus and Europe and depend on habitats such as wetlands and farmlands which BirdLife Cyprus works hard to protect.

Thousands of flamingos come to the island’s salt lakes during the winter months. In spring and summer the rollers breed on Cyprus’ farmlands. The vultures, the largest birds on the island, are the most threatened of all of them.

“Birds are a vital part of nature’s balance and tell us when there’s something wrong with our natural environment. Loss of birds is a threat to other species, nature and ultimately humankind. And if the above have not convinced you yet, allow us to just say that the illustrations are simply stunning!” the NGO statement said.

The money will be used for the NGO’s efforts to conserve wild birds, their habitats and wider biodiversity in Cyprus.

BirdLife Cyprus runs campaigns against illegal bird trapping and poaching and for the designation and protection of important bird areas as special protection areas as well as campaigns in the area of agriculture, education and awareness-raising. They also participate in a plethora of other programmes, funded in part by the EU, together with other relevant government agencies and stakeholders.

To adopt a bird see www.birdlifecyprus.org/adopt-a-bird or contact Elena Markitani by calling 22-455072 or mailing elena.markitani@birdlifecyprus.org.cy