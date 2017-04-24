AEK close in on the top after rivals stumble

AEK’s championship hopes were reignited over the weekend as they moved level on points with Apollon and just four behind Apoel after their rivals could only draw their home games against AEL and Anorthosis respectively while they secured a narrow 2-1 win over Omonia.

In the Limassol derby AEL were yet again denied victory by a goal in added time by rookie striker Ioannis Pittas, coming on late in the game for midfielder Sachetti.

It was a cruel blow for AEL who were rarely troubled by their neighbours who were sluggish and lacking any real threat in the final third of the field.

AEL had taken the lead in the 28th minute through Piti and should have wrapped up the game through Mavrou, who twice had the opportunity to double the score but failed to beat Apollon goalkeeper Bruno Vale.

In the third minute of added time a lucky ricochet freed Pedro on the right and his inch perfect cross was met by Pittas who headed past Romo leaving AEL to rue their missed chances.

Apoel’s recent poor form continued, failing to defeat bottom of the group Anorthosis at the GSP stadium.

In a very poor first half, littered with petty fouls, Anorthosis took the lead in the 36th minute through Calderon after the Apoel defence failed to clear its lines following a corner.

Apoel created precious little in the first 45 minutes but came out strongly in the second half in search of the equaliser. Pieros Sotiriou should have done better from a few metres out while the woodwork came to the vistiors’ rescue on two other occasions.

Cédric Yambéré finally managed to salvage a point for the home side heading past Anorthosis goalkeeper Koprivec three minute from time. Apoel had the chance to snatch the win in the dying seconds but Igor de Camargo’s shot clipped the top of the bar.

AEK kept their chances of the championship well and truly alive after defeating Omonia in Nicosia thanks to an own goal by Omonia youngster Katelaris.

AEK were the better side in the early stages of the game and took the lead through Trugiols in the 10th minute but gradually Omonia improved and were rewarded when Clayton sidestepped the ball into the net for the equaliser.

Omonia looked the team more likely to score the next goal and they did, but at the wrong end, after a mix up between goalkeeper Panayi and Katelaris ended with the latter heading into his own net.

In the relegation group only bottom placed Doxa Katokopias improved their position after they thrashed group leaders Ermis Aradippou 5-1 in a game that had been singled out for intense betting activity before kick-off.

According to unconfirmed reports the activity was reported by home side Ermis to the police.

In the game itself Doxa raced into a three-goal lead inside the first 30 minutes with Braulio, Redondo and Korominas hitting the goals.

Grandin pulled one back on the half hour but further goals by Castro and a Tiago Gomes penalty ruled out any comeback by the home side.

Ethnikos Achnas and Karmiotissa played out a 1-1 draw with Ethnikos shouting after the game that they were robbed of a goal when the ball clearly crossed the line but the officials failed to spot it.

Karmiotissa took the lead through Manoyian but Ethnikos deservedly equalised after the break through Kratsounof.

In Limassol Aris could only managed a 1-1 draw against Nea Salamina.

Nea Salamina opened the score early in the first half through Grassi with the home side equalising in the 72nd minute through Gonzales.