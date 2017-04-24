CySO pays tribute to a great romantic

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, together with violin soloist Nicos Pittas, will perform the concert The Musical Contemplations of Jean Sibelius in Larnaca on Thursday and Nicosia on Friday.

These two concerts will feature three pieces by Sibelius, who is considered Scandinavia’s most significant symphonist and one of the last great romantics. While the core of his oeuvre is undoubtedly his set of seven symphonies, his other works cannot be ignored, especially his violin concerto, given that he himself was an accomplished violinist. He is also known for his tone poems, the more than 100 songs for voice and piano, and his incidental music for numerous plays.

Throughout his career, the composer found inspiration in nature and Nordic mythology, especially the heroic legends of Finland’s national epic, the Kalevala.

The Musical Contemplations of J. Sibelius

Performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and soloist Nicos Pittas. April 27. Larnaca Municipal Theatre. 8.30pm. €12/7/5. Tel: 22-463144

April 28. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/7/5. Tel: 22-463144