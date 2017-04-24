DJ Dannic to open the Guaba Season

Guaba beach club in Limassol is ready to open the summer season with a fiesta on Sunday and it plans to start the same way it will continue throughout the season: in style and with big beats.

The party mood will get going early, at 10am, with sounds coming from a number of DJs that have helped Guaba make a name for itself and at 7pm the fiesta will really be underway when DJ Dannic will take to the Guaba stage.

The Dutch DJ and producer is one of the fiercest acts to emerge from the latest generations of Dutch artists. His big-room sounds and grooving house vibes are what have placed him in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll for four years in a row. He is not only able to get everyone in massive venues and festivals on their feet, he can also make people in their very own homes get up and dance with his radio shows.

This is a DJ that has really taken the world by storm, with appearances in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Germany and America and now he is ready to bring his first-class DJ set to Limassol where the scene will be set for summer sounds.

Guaba Opening Fiesta 2017

Opening party with a list of DJs. April 30. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am-9pm. Tel: 96-34000