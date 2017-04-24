Elderly man robbed at empty hotel

An elderly man was robbed in a Pyla hotel early on Monday morning.

At around 3.30am two hooded people armed with a knife entered the Aris hotel in Pyla and told the 83-year-old owner, who was asleep on a couch in the reception area, to give them all the money he had.

They then searched his pockets and took €260 before leaving, he reported to police.

According to the victim, one of the men was tall and heavy set while the other was thin. He said the video surveillance system of the hotel was out of order.

The thieves entered the building via the main entrance which was open though no guests are staying at the hotel.

