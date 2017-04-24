Elias Neocleous & Co LLC – top-rated across the board by The Legal 500

The latest Legal 500 rankings for Europe, the Middle East & Africa, released on 12 April, recommend Elias Neocleous & Co LLC as a top-tier firm in all nine practice areas covered by the Legal 500’s research, a distinction which no other Cyprus law firm comes close to emulating. Indeed, in two practice areas, banking and finance and real estate law, we are the only Cyprus firm to merit the prestigious top-tier ranking.

The Legal 500 rankings are the most authoritative guide to lawyers across the widest range of practice areas. They are based on the results of a thorough research process and the merits of the available evidence – law firms are ranked on merit alone. Their research-based coverage continues to grow each year with new practice areas and additional countries, with this year’s edition including employment law in the Cyprus rankings for the first time.

Two of the firm’s lawyers are listed in the elite “Leading lawyers” list of outstanding lawyers, and a further three lawyers are listed in the “Next generation lawyers” list of up-and-coming lawyers. In all, 14 of the firm’s lawyers are recommended in The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa 2017 editorial.

Elias Neocleous, managing partner of the firm, welcomed the rankings and said, “It is extremely gratifying to be recognised by such a respected and authoritative organisation as Legal 500. I should like to thank my colleagues for their efforts in achieving this success and our clients for entrusting us with their business. There is no room for complacency in today’s fast-moving business world: we are committed to renewing our clients’ trust in us every day by constantly striving to improve and providing them with the best possible service.”