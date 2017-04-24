Fadi Fawaz plans an exhibition in memory of Geroge Michael

The 40-year-old fine art photographer plans to honour the ‘Carless Whisper’ hitmaker later this year, when he will put some of his personal photographs on public display.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Fadi has been very emotional in the months after George’s passing, but is now keen to do something positive and thinks an exhibition is something he would have approved of.

“George was a huge art fan, and did a lot of work to promote artists’ work through his charity the Goss-Michael Foundation, as well as supporting Fadi with his projects.”

The speculation over Fadi’s plans comes shortly after it emerged that efforts to stage a tribute concert for George have so far failed to secure the backing of his family.

The late singer’s friend, Dame Esther Rantzen, had hoped to organise a musical performance in George’s memory in order to raise money for charity.

Dame Esther will meet with his loved ones later this week in order to ask for the go-ahead, but insiders think there is only a “50/50” chance they will say yes.

A source recently said: “The most important thing about organising this is that the family approve of everything.

“Esther and the organisers didn’t want to jump the gun and start making arrangements before they had spoken with them.

“At the moment there is a big possibility it won’t happen because the family aren’t on board. The meeting will either make or break plans.”

Esther – who founded Childline, a charity George previously gave £2 million to from royalties from his single ‘Jesus To A Child’ – had hoped to stage the concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in October.