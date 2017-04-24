Foreign minister to address PACE Spring session

The Spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) convenes on Monday in Strasbourg, which will be addressed in the afternoon by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

Kasoulides is expected to inform the Assembly about the progress made in implementing the priorities of the Cyprus Chairmanship of the Council of Europe (CoE), due in May. He will also meet the CoE Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland and PACE President Pedro Agramunt.

While in Strasbourg, the minister will also sign the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism.

Among this session’s highlights is the debate on the functioning of democratic institutions in Turkey, fighting income inequality as a means of fostering social cohesion and economic development and protecting refugee women from gender-based violence.

The political consequences of the new Israeli Settlement Regulation Law and the Draft Council of Europe Convention on Offenses relating to Cultural Property will be also discussed as urgent procedure debates.

According to the draft agenda, Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos will address the Assembly on Wednesday and the King of Spain Felipe VI will do so the day after.

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Nils Muižnieks, will present his annual activity report 2016, while Thorbjørn Jagland will answer questions from parliamentarians.

A delegation from the Cyprus House of Representatives, headed by Stella Kyriakides and also including Yiorgos Loukaides and Christiana Erotokritou, are also taking part.