Jazz now has a home

Very much synonymous with the jazz scene in Cyprus is the local jazz singer Sarah Fenwick, or Lady Jazz as she is known. Having performed in almost anything to do with jazz around the island, Fenwick will put down some jazz roots with the opening of her own jazz club.

The jazz club will have its grand opening on Friday and Saturday with performances by soulful saxophonist Iacovos Parpas, guitarist Marinos Neofytou, saxophonist, pianist and flautist Ziggy Irzenski, guitarist Ramzi Mihail and of course Fenwick herself.

Speaking about the club, Fenwick said “it’s the high point of my career as a jazz singer and a dream come true! We have so many fantastic musicians in Cyprus that I felt we needed a dedicated place where fans know they can always find good live jazz and blues.”

The weekend performances are sold out, but you could always try your luck and see if there have been any cancellations, if not then hold on, there are many, many other events lined-up to take place at the club. There will be performances by local and international musicians every Friday and Saturday night.

Opening Jazz Night

Jazz performance to celebrate the opening of Sarah’s Jazz Club. April 28-29. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 35, Nicosia. 8pm. Tel: 95-147711