Supreme court to rule on Enosis bill

President Nicos Anastasiades will refer a contentious bill transferring the power to set school celebrations from parliament to the government, to the supreme court on grounds of unconstitutionality, deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace, Papadopoulos said a legal opinion by the attorney-general “says that unconstitutional issues come up with regard to one power clashing with another”.

He was referring to the constitutionally imposed separation of powers, which may be compromised by a clause in the bill stipulating that the education ministry would be tasked with decision-making over school holidays and in-class commemorations “following consultation with” the House education committee.

Days before MPs voted on Disy’s legislative proposal, which was designed to overturn a previous House decision to introduce a brief in-class commemoration of the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum, socialist party Edek asked Clerides for a legal opinion on its constitutionality, but the attorney-general declined, citing his role as legal adviser to the executive branch of government, not the legislature.

It is understood that subsequently Anastasiades himself requested a legal opinion from the AG.

The initial Enosis commemoration legislative amendment – tabled by far-right Elam deputies – sparked outrage in the Turkish Cypriot community, with leader Mustafa Akinci going as far as withdrawing from the ongoing Cyprus peace talks until “the mistake is corrected”.

Akinci’s uncompromising stance prompted Greek Cypriot opposition parties – and even two MPs from sponsors Disy – to lambast the new amendment, arguing that voting for it would give the appearance that the Greek Cypriot side was giving in to Akinci’s blackmail.

Disy’s proposal was voted into law two weeks ago, amid cries of “treason” from opposition parties and even a brief altercation between Elam and Akel deputies, but has not yet been signed into law by Anastasiades.

With regard to legislative proposals approved by parliament, the constitution allows the president the options of signing, vetoing, or referring them to the supreme court, at any time within 15 days of the House vote.

Local daily Politis reported on Monday that, if the bill is found unconstitutional, Anastasiades plans to replace it with a similar government bill, which would not include a consultation phase between the education ministry and parliament.

Asked what the president plans to do if the supreme court rules the law unconstitutional, Papadopoulos urged patience “until the court’s ruling”.

In a statement, opposition party Diko accused Anastasiades of hiding behind legalisms and called on him to veto the proposal – effectively sending it back to the House to amend or reject.

“The president’s referral of the law on school celebrations voted by Disy and Akel to the Supreme Court is an obvious attempt at avoiding responsibility,” the party said.

“If President Anastasiades believes voting the law had been a mistake, he must refer the law back to parliament for a clear decision, instead of hiding behind legal rulings.”

Voting for the law, Diko added, was the result of the leaderships of Disy and Akel abiding by the demand of the “occupation leader” – as it called Akinci – and led to the further hardening of the Turkish side’s stance.

“To reverse this fact, the law must be rejected by the House,” it said.