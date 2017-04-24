University of Nicosia – new brand identity

Supporting a Vision for International Excellence

The University of Nicosia (UNIC), the largest university in Cyprus in terms of enrolled students, is unveiling a new logo and brand identity that embodies its enduring vision and represents its current and future direction: an innovative, future-oriented university based in Cyprus, but with global reach, that aims to be a hub for academic and technological excellence in the Mediterranean region.

UNIC has become a regional academic leader, with more than 11,000 students from over 70 countries, and staff, partners or offices in 18 cities outside of Cyprus, including New York City, Chicago, London, Tel Aviv and Athens. UNIC’s initiatives in medical and online education have been particularly important in placing Cyprus on the international education map.

The Medical School of the University of Nicosia, the first to be established in Cyprus, delivers two undergraduate degrees and one postgraduate degree: a Graduate Entry MBBS degree in partnership with St George’s, University of London, its own School Leaver MD degree, and a postgraduate degree (MSc) in Family Medicine. The School attracts more than 500 students from over 50 countries, primarily from the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Israel, Greece and Lebanon. It has received international accreditations and is a regional centre for surgical exams.

UNIC has developed one of the largest online education initiatives in the Mediterranean and its Master’s programme in Digital Currency (blockchain technologies) is regarded by many as the leading academic programme in the world in this exciting and innovative technological field. In addition, UNIC offers joint Master’s degrees in collaboration with several well-known Greek universities – the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the University of Patras and the Hellenic Open University. It has the largest number of Greek students of any university outside of Greece.

More information about recent developments at UNIC can be found in the 2017-2018 University Guide.

During the last decade, the University of Nicosia has invested or contributed more than 200 million euros in teaching and research infrastructure, new programme development and student scholarships. Over the next decade, the University will continue to invest in the high-potential areas that will support the transformation of Cyprus into a fully knowledge-based society: medicine, biotechnology and the health sciences, fourth industrial revolution technologies across all fields (including artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality), blockchain and financial technologies, and online and blended education.

UNIC’s new modern and minimalistic logo is designed to support these global aspirations and the University’s strategy to establish itself as an international academic leader. At the same time, it maintains a strong connection to our home in Cyprus, including the red and grey colours that have long been associated with our University. The change in signage across UNIC’s 18-building campus is underway, and the new logo variations can be found online here.

Over the next few months, we look forward to sharing our 10-year strategy with stakeholders within and outside the University, through a series of events and seminars, and engaging in a dialogue about how Cyprus can fulfil its long-standing objective of becoming an international centre for high quality university education and innovation.

We would like to thank all our stakeholders: our students and alumni and their families, our over 1,000 faculty members and staff, government and related authorities, political parties, NGOs, and our academic and strategic partners, supporters and friends throughout Cyprus and abroad, who have helped UNIC become the academic institution it is today. We look forward to taking the next steps in this journey with all existing and new stakeholders who share our vision and who want to contribute with us in shaping the future of our country and our world.