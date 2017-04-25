Coin con foiled in Larnaca

April 25th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Coin con foiled in Larnaca

The alertness of a Larnaca antique dealer led to the arrest of a 26-year-old suspected of theft.

On Tuesday afternoon a man entered the dealer’s shop and offered a number of collector coins for sale.

This struck the owner as suspicious and he called the police.

Police officers found that the coins had been stolen and arrested the man on suspicion of theft.

On April 15, police had received a complaint that coins worth €9,000 had been stolen from a man’s car.

It is believed that these are the ones found in the suspect’s possession.

He is expected to appear in court for a remand hearing later on.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information