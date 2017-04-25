At least 10 in minibus killed by roadside bomb Pakistan

A remote-controlled roadside bomb targeting a minibus killed at least 10 people and wounded several others in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan on Tuesday, an official in the region said.

“Ten people were killed, including a woman and one child,” Shahid Ali Khan, assistant political agent for Kurram Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), told Reuters.

Khan said the militants planted a roadside bomb in Kurram Agency, close to the Afghanistan border. “When the passengers were coming, they detonated the remote-controlled bomb,” he said.