At least 10 in minibus killed by roadside bomb Pakistan

April 25th, 2017 Asia, World 0 comments

At least 10 in minibus killed by roadside bomb Pakistan

A remote-controlled roadside bomb targeting a minibus killed at least 10 people and wounded several others in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan on Tuesday, an official in the region said.

“Ten people were killed, including a woman and one child,” Shahid Ali Khan, assistant political agent for Kurram Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), told Reuters.

Khan said the militants planted a roadside bomb in Kurram Agency, close to the Afghanistan border. “When the passengers were coming, they detonated the remote-controlled bomb,” he said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information