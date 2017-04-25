MARK RONSON PARTNERS WITH LEXUS TO LAUNCH THE NEW LC

International music producer Mark Ronson challenges audiences to ‘Make Your Mark’ in new campaign from Lexus.

Lexus announced a creative collaboration with multi-award winning music producer Mark Ronson to launch the new LC. The new vehicle is the Lexus flagship coupe marking a new era for the luxury brand with the campaign, aptly named ‘Make Your Mark’.

The collaboration with Ronson continues Lexus’ ambition to create amazing experiences in the realms of music, art and technology. It follows on from 2015’s campaign ‘The Life RX’ with Jude Law which gave attendees of an immersive theatre event the chance to get in the driving seat of their own movie star lifestyle.

Over the next six months, the Make Your Mark campaign will give consumers and fans the chance to get hands on with some exciting content and amazing experiences.

Speaking about the campaign, Mark Ronson said: “I always like to work with collaborators who are innovative and unique in and out of the studio. When I was approached by Lexus with the concept of this campaign and saw the new LC, it felt fresh and exciting. I was drawn to the idea of using music to inspire and create an experience around this car.”

The design of the LC coupe remains remarkably true to that of the LF-LC concept car, making both winners of the EyesOn Design Award. The LC is the figurehead of an evolving vehicle development culture at Lexus, which embraces the collaboration between design and engineering teams to create a stunning car which surpasses all expectations.

Commenting on the partnership between Lexus and Mark Ronson, Alain Uyttenhoven, Head of Lexus Europe said: “Mark Ronson is an iconic music producer behind some of the biggest hits of the decade and we couldn’t have thought of a better collaborator for the ‘Make Your Mark’ campaign. The Lexus LC symbolizes the beginning of a new phase for Lexus, which is all about creating greater synergy between engineering and design. Who better to work with on this than Mark – a man who has made a significant contribution to the world of music through his incredible performances and collaborations.”

To find out more and to stay updated on the Make Your Mark campaign, go to www.lexus.com.cy .