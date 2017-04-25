Pafos 2017 continues bridging people and ideas

Paphos won the title of the European Capital of Culture in 2012 with the concept of linking East and West and the idea of bridging people and cultures has so far seen hundreds of exhibitions, installations, performances and general events celebrating the city. Since January we’ve enjoyed art from the Library of Aphrodite, music from island orchestras, guided walks around town, and poetry readings galore – all of which have, in one way or another, brought together a variety of cultures and peoples. So now we’re into the last week of April, what more is in store?

Starting today, the Eco Art project is billed as one of the most ambitious projects of Pafos 2017. Highlighting the relationship between art and nature, the project – with workshops which ran last week – is intended to produce a cultural and ecological vision for both Cyprus and Europe, opening a dialogue on crucial issues and creating the beginnings of a legacy regarding local contemporary art. Under the title Paths on Common Ground – Works in situ, curator of the project Thouli Misirloglou invited visual artists and performers to create their pieces in “the natural areas and communities of Akamas”; the resulting works are on display from today in the villages of Mylopetres and Arodes.

Also beginning today, Peace2Peace – Revisiting in Moutalos is a similarly artistic endeavour. Marking the start of the activities of the Women’s Bicommunal Team Peace2Peace in Paphos, this artwork is one-of-a-kind, created jointly by women from all over Cyprus using one of the island’s most traditional crafts: crochet. In effect, this is guerrilla knitting (or crochet) at its best: a full-on community take on the concepts of creativity, peace and coexistence which acts as a link to our daily lives and the lives of those involved. Exhibited on the fencing of the St Sophia Mosque, it’s free for all to visit, and a colourful reminder of traditions both past and present.

By the weekend, events are becoming a bit more dramatic… Aeschylus’ Persians will be presented on both Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm at the Attikon Theatre, the culmination of the MITOS Centre for Performing Arts’ two-year project Hero-isms. A modern version of the classic, the play is brought to audiences courtesy of a collaboration between Pafos2017 and Wroclaw 2016 – the previous Capital of Culture, in Poland.

The week ends with three events on Saturday: one visual and two musical. Taking place in Kennedy Square at 10am, Photomarathon is a four-hour artistic race, in which camera-toting participants are given four hours and four photographic subjects and must discover “new meaning in known and unknown sites and explore methods of depiction of ideas, thoughts, feelings and the rhythms of daily life in the town.” Organised by the Paphos Photographical Society and the Community Involvement programme, the contest encourages people to look at the town of Paphos in a different perspective. At noon, we’re back at Ibrahim’s Khan again, this time for a free musical performance. Comprising 14 musicians of “different orientations, studies and movements”, the concert falls under the artistic direction of Giorgos Krasidis and is billed as “a big jazz band”. There’s more music later on: if you stick around the Khan until 9pm, you’ll find the week’s events concluding with a performance in which “the ancient sound of the lyre meets jazz and modern music” from the Sokratis Sinopoulos Quartet.

For more information and a full programme of events, call 26 932 017, email info@pafos2017.eu or visit www.pafos2017.eu