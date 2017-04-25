Paphos goes global with the Berlin Philharmonic

The European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 will outdo itself on Monday when it will host a performance by one of Europe’s greatest orchestras – the Berlin Philharmonic – to be shared with music lovers around the world.

The orchestra, which will mark 35 years since its establishment on Monday, had its beginnings in an act of rebellion. It all began when 50 members of the ensemble refused to sign their new contracts because they found the working conditions unfair. And so they decided to set up their own orchestra and performed so-called popular concerts and new pieces by contemporary composers.

Since 1991, every year on the May 1 the Berlin Philharmonic organises its annual European Concert which broadcasts live on German TV (ARD) to many European and Asian countries, while also being streamed globally.

This year the orchestra will celebrate its birthday in Paphos, where its annual European concert will be performed before the picturesque backdrop of the medieval castle. The concert will be conducted by Mariss Jansons, who was for many years the Artistic Director of the Vienna Philharmonic.

Joining the orchestra will be clarinet soloist Andreas Ottensamer, who has been principal clarinet with the Berlin Philharmonic since 2011.

The night’s programme will include the opera Oberon and the virtuoso Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber, plus Antonin Dvorak’s Eighth Symphony, characterised by its Slavonic folk tone and poetic, atmospheric pictures.

The concert contributes significantly to the promotion of the European idea and gives prominence to the European dimension for the implementation of the European Capital of Culture in Paphos.

Berlin Philharmonic

Live performance by the orchestra. May 1. Medieval Paphos Castle, Paphos. 12pm. €70/50/30. Tel: 26-955166