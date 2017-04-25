Tom Hardy made a citizen’s arrest in London

The 39-year-old Hollywood star pursued a young man through gardens and a building site in the suburban area of Richmond on Sunday (23.04.17) after he allegedly crashed a stolen moped.

Eyewitness Arun Pullen said: “It was mental – like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie.”

Arun, 22, said Tom sped off in pursuit of the youngster as soon as he saw the incident unfold.

He told The Sun newspaper: “Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car.

“Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding.”

After catching the alleged criminal at a bus stop, Tom searched him for weapons and proudly told onlookers: “I caught the ****.”

Arun admitted Tom lived up to his fearsome reputation during the citizen’s arrest, saying he left the alleged thief looking “wrecked and in shock”.

He explained: “Tom Hardy’s clearly not a man you’d mess with. I think he even checked the kid’s ID before cops took over.”

Tom’s efforts were made all the more impressive by the assault course-like obstacles he had to overcome to make the arrest.

Arun said: “I asked Tom what happened and he told me he chased him through my back garden and caught him around the block – but the route was like an assault course.”

Arun added that the ‘Legend’ star “did the public a great service”.

Meanwhile, Tom told another onlooker: “This little s**t nicked something and now he’s got himself a broken leg.”

Two suspects are currently facing theft charges in relation to the stolen moped.