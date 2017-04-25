Tourists beaten for defending woman from man’s aggression

Police are investigating a case of assault and battery after a man injured two tourists in Mazotos on Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, a 41-year-old man entered the building of the Mazotos Νationalistic Αssociation at around 10.30pm and allegedly started shouting at the woman in charge of the canteen.

A couple of tourists, a German man and a British woman, who were coming out of a bar opposite the building rushed to the scene to protect the woman.

The 41-year-old, a Kiti resident, then assaulted and injured the tourists, who were taken to the Larnaca General’s emergency room for treatment.

The attacker was arrested.

Information