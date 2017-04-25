Toyota takes the lead at the Cyprus Motor Show 2017

With a strong presence and a renewed fleet, Toyota participates in the much-anticipated 2017 Motor Show, which returns after a five-year hiatus from May 4 to 7.

Temporarily housed at Pavilion 4 of the National State Fair, Toyota prepares to impress visitors with a fully hybrid fleet.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the new Toyota Yaris, presented for the first time to the Cypriot public, the brand-new Toyota C-HR, the new Auris and RAV4, the playful Aygo, and all the rest of Toyota’s models.

Undoubtedly, the new Yaris boasts an impressive exterior, with its modern interior and hi-tech cabin steal the show.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take advantage of unique offers on selected Toyota models, and be educated in detail on the advantages of hybrid technology, which improves the driving experience and offers less fuel consumption, by Toyota’s hybrid experts.

The entire Toyota Cyprus family is ready to receive you at the Motor Show 2017, from May 4 to 7.

Opening hours on May 4 and 5 are from 5pm to 10pm, and on May 6 and 7 11am to 10pm.

For more information please visit www.toyota.com.cy