An ACT to wake the youth’s imagination

The Anglo Cypriot Theatre (ACT) has staged many great productions in the past that have made audiences laugh and cry but this time the theatre group has a mission to reinstall imagination in the minds of the young.

With three performances of the youth ACT production of Marmalade Gumdrops by Carol Lauck – a show for kids by kids – young people can feel the exciting pulse of using their imagination. This is a commodity that some feel is being won over by the invasion of smartphones, video games and the net. The only way to fight back is to show kids what can come of imagination and how easy it is to let go of reality and get lost in your own imagination, says ACT.

The play in two acts explores the imaginative world of young Eleanor (Ella) K Hampton – played by Francesca Kaccoufa – and her brother Walter (Wally) K Hampton – played by Koen Kreik. The play is simply set with actors as furniture in Ella and Wally’s bedroom, yet moves swiftly through delightful experiences with wind-up dolls and old fashioned melodrama, a circus, storytelling and even a time machine. The pair are led through fun filled antics by their gumdrop popping desk, their instructive bookcase, their not too bright lamp, their yawning bed and their stuffy chair. And at the end of this wonderland adventure both Ella and Wally conclude that “imagination is like a marmalade gumdrop; once you’ve tasted it, you’ll never settle for just plain”.

Marmalade Gumdrops features seven enthusiastic young actors who are directed by Leila Saad. It will be performed at the Satiriko Theatre in Nicosia on Saturday at 3pm and 7.30pm and also on Sunday at 3pm.

Saad has drawn on her years as an actor, director, producer and professor of theatre to work with a fun-loving cast to create a show that will entertain its audience – whatever their ages. During her 35-year residence in the USA, Saad directed and acted in many productions and also served as Professor and Assistant Dean of Students at Boston University before returning to the American University in Cairo after her retirement from BU. She said “I am fascinated by this play and so am directing it for the third time. I have directed it in Boston and Cairo with adult casts. This time my cast of seven is comprised of young teens and includes: Francesca Kaccoufa, Koen Kreik, Francesca Morosan, Sam Stewart, Madeleine Theodoulou, Mathilde Ambiehl and Esther Wallace”.

Speaking about the upcoming play ACT president Jane Bywaters said “It’s been wonderful to see this play come to life over the past few months and to see how the young people involved have grown into their parts with confidence and style. This will be a fun production.”

ACT was founded in 1982 and has been entertaining audiences in Cyprus ever since. Each year the volunteer members put on a variety of productions and the group donates funds to local charities and runs a bursary scheme for performing arts students.

Marmalade Gumdrops

Performance of the play by Carol Lauck by ACT, suitable for children over 5. April 29-30. Satiriko Theatre, Niosia. Saturday: 3pm and 7.30pm and Sunday: 3pm. €10. In English. Tel: 99-431228