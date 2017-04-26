Kyprianou echoes Akinci on Anastasiades’ election focus (Updated)

The ongoing impasse in the Cyprus peace talks might be convenient for President Nicos Anastasiades, main opposition leader Andros Kyprianou said on Wednesday, suggesting he may be focusing on re-election next year.

Speaking on state radio, Kyprianou referred to Monday’s National Council session, in which Anastasiades painted a bleak picture of the prospects for progress in the talks, and said that in the communist party’s view there are options to explore before giving up.

“My conclusion from the president’s briefing and his public remarks is that the talks are obviously facing enormous difficulties, and I dare say that he doesn’t look too eager to keep the negotiations going,” Kyprianou said.

The opposition leader, whose party has consistently backed Anastasiades’ handling of the talks, which produced substantial convergences over a two-year period, repeated his party’s proposal to break the deadlock that came about in the last two months.

“What we proposed was to explore how far the Turkish side can go,” Kyprianou said.

“The two leaders have kept items in the negotiations to discuss last, and this has prevented each from finding out the other’s true intentions on the substantial issues. We propose that this can be done informally, without committing to anything.”

Akel’s view, Kyprianou warned, is that unless the procedure is changed, the Cyprus problem talks “will get nowhere”.

“I believe that this development might be convenient for some – to keep the process in a downward spiral, until it slowly dies by itself,” he said.

Deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos denied the charge, saying the claim was “an exaggeration, to say the least”.

“There are great difficulties at the negotiating table,” he told state radio.

“Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side insist on issues unacceptable to our side and set preconditions not conducive to progress in the talks.”

There are two more leaders’ meetings ahead, he added, and Anastasiades “has all the political will, all the good will, and all the energy, required to pursue the goal of progress”.

“Is the collapse of the talks convenient for Cypriot Hellenism? Is it convenient for the President? The claim can be described as an exaggeration, to say the least,” the deputy spokesman said.

Later in the day, Kyprianou’s remarks were echoed by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who also accused Anastasiades of prioritising next year’s presidential election over a possible solution to the Cyprus problem.

“Especially over the last few months, Mr Anastasiades is exhibiting “not constructive behaviour”.

“It seems that as the election comes closer, Mr Anastasiades pulls away from the solution. This is the reality we see, and we are certain the international community sees it too, even if it won’t say so openly,” the Turkish Cypriot leader said.

Still, Akinci added, the Turkish Cypriot side will attend the scheduled leaders’ meetings, maintaining its constructive stance.

“However, it is clear that, in order to achieve a result, the good intentions of one side are not enough,” he said.

“If we want to find a permanent solution, everyone, including the international community, must play its own part.”