Barcelona in seventh heaven against Osasuna

Barcelona thrashed Osasuna 7-1 on Wednesday as Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer each scored twice to send them three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Javier Mascherano scored his first ever goal for the club from the penalty spot as the Catalans built on their Clasico victory over Madrid on Sunday to move clear of their bitter rivals, who play later at Deportivo La Coruna, one of two games in hand.

Messi opened the scoring with a solo dribble, capped with a neat chip over Osasuna goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, before Gomes volleyed home Ivan Rakitic’s cross.

Roberto Torres whipped in a free kick just after halftime to drag his team back into the match, but Barcelona then ran riot, seeing out the game with a flurry of goals and leaving the visitors bottom of the table and on the brink of relegation.

With Madrid in action later at the notoriously tricky Riazor, Luis Enrique’s Barca team, who are chasing a third straight title, looked to apply as much pressure as possible.

The victory puts them on 78 points from 34 games, with Madrid on 75 from 32, before their match against Depor.

After the home fans displayed a huge banner in tribute to Messi, who scored his 500th goal for the club in Sunday’s Clasico, the Argentine repaid their gratitude in the 12th minute by adding another fine goal to his collection, juggling the ball before lofting it home.

With Osasuna reluctant to leave their half, Barcelona dominated possession and soon had their second, as Gomes slammed home a goal that will boost his confidence after some shaky performances and criticism from fans.

Torres’ perfect free kick in the 48th minute gave the visitors a chance, but Gomes struck again after Gerard Pique’s effort came back off the post and fell neatly for him in the area.

Messi then curled home another fine strike just after the hour mark, before being taken off two minutes later, with the Catalan derby clash against Espanyol to come on Saturday.

Alcacer got on the scoresheet after a scramble caused by Arda Turan’s ball into the area and notched again at the death, with Mascherano hammering home a penalty in between after Denis Suarez was fouled.

It was the Argentine’s first strike for the club in 319 appearances after he signed in 2010 from Liverpool. (