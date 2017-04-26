A collection depicts artistic history

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia will host an exhibition of contemporary Cypriot art as of tomorrow under the name Rooms to Contemplate: Content and Perspective of a Collection.

The exhibition, which is the first of its kind in the foundation’s history, will bring together works from the foundation’s significant private collection and work by artists of younger generations. These will include paintings, sculptures, constructions, photographs and videos and will trace the evolution of the history of art in Cyprus from the beginning of the previous century to the present day.

This first-time event is being organised to offer audiences the chance to view such artwork free of charge and also introduce them to contemporary art.

Rooms to Contemplate: Content and Perspective of a Collection is curated by Dr Savvas Christodoulides, Visual Artist and Assistant Professor at Frederick University.

Collector and publisher Nicos Pattichis will open the exhibition.

Rooms to Contemplate: Content and Perspective of a Collection

Exhibition of contemporary Cypriot art.. Opens April 27 at 7.30pm until December 31. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Monday-Sunday: 10am-7pm. Tel: 22-128157