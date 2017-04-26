Erdogan adviser wants to annex north Cyprus

Yigit Bulut, chief adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the northern part of Cyprus should be made Turkey’s 82nd province.

Speaking on Turkish state television, TRT, Bulut, Erdogan’s chief economic adviser, questioned the fate of “illegally established” Republic of Cyprus, once Turkey’s EU accession process was over.

Bulut said: “Are we going to raise an EU flag in Cyprus and go there with a Schengen visa? The souls of our martyrs will not forgive us.”

He clarified that he was speaking in a personal capacity

“The TRNC should be made a province of Turkey. It is an overseas province of Turkey. It can have a licence plate and a governor. There is a president, a prime minister, and a parliament there and Turkey is paying the expenses.”

Bulut also claimed that it was Turkey that provided water and electricity to the Greek Cypriots living on the island.

His comments caused an uproar among Turkish Cypriots and some Turkish immigrants living in the north.

Harsh words were directed towards Bulut on social media. In a Facebook post, Leader of People’s Party (HP), Kudret Özersay, said that the language used by Bulut was creating antagonism between the Turkish Cypriots and Turks and added “We will not allow you to make this place a province of Turkey.”