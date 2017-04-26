Marine archaeology bus to tour Cyprus

A touring marine archaeology bus will give children and adults the chance to learn about diving, excavation and methods of shipbuilding next month.

The specially-equipped bus, which has travelled around the UK, France and Belgium will come to Cyprus on May 5 and will completes its tour on May 15. The tour starts at the Environmental Centre in Akrotiri and from there the bus will travel to all major cities and smaller communities, visiting schools in the mornings. In the afternoons, it will be parked in public places to give people the opportunity for free visits.

“It is essentially a specially designed van that will host an exhibition on the enormous cultural heritage of Cyprus, there will be posters, videos, photos and some copies of objects,” Anna Demetriou, PhD student at the Marine Archaeological Research Laboratory at the University of Cyprus said.

Outside of the bus, educational activities are planned and the process of underwater archaeological research will be explained to the public.

“Children and adults will be able to learn about diving, how to do underwater excavation, there will be a so-called shipbuilding desk, a shipbuilding workshop, and a demonstration of the different methods of shipbuilding in antiquity. It is a remarkable interactive programme, and not only for children,” the PhD student said.

“I would say that marine archaeology is a relatively new field, we believe that with this bus tour we will promote this subject, we will raise awareness and with this people will understand the importance of protecting our marine heritage,“ she added.

The tour was arranged by the Department of Archaeological Research of the University of Cyprus (UCy) in cooperation with the Maritime Archaeology Trust. The university has incorporated undergraduate courses in marine archaeology since 2007 and is one of few tertiary institutions in Europe offering such courses.

The Department of Archaeological Research was formed in 2011 as a centre for research and education revolving around marine archaeology, the study of coastal and marine landscapes.