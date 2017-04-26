New Nasa Space Challenge hackathon this weekend

Following Cyprus’ successes in the ‘Nasa Space Apps Challenge’ competition in recent years, the biggest event for the development of innovative and space oriented ideas is back in Cyprus this weekend for the fifth consecutive year.

In 2015, one of the winning teams ‘ArachnoBeeA’, was selected by NASA’s judging committee as the global winner in the “Best Mission Concept” category, among over 950 participants from 135 cities.

Also, the 2013 local winning team “MarsSense” was voted as the second-best project worldwide in the category People`s Choice Award.

The competition is aimed at generating ideas to find solutions to challenges faced by the US space agency. Challenges include data visualisation, mechanical design, robotics, artistic approach, as well as business ideas for future space exploration missions. The agency plans to send a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s, to create a permanent colony on the red planet and explore space for signs of extraterrestrial life.

This year, the competition will be held on the premises of Cyprus University of Technology in Limassol on April 29 and 30.

It is a two-day hackathon, which is being organised in 160 cities around the world, promoting collaboration and teamwork among participants with various knowledge and skills. NASA Space Apps organisers in Cyprus are targeting a number of participants exceeding 200 people.

The event’s planning is undertaken by the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) and students of the Cyprus University of Technology, the main supporter of the competition. It is sponsored by the Cyprus News Agency and Cyta’s Centre for Innovation and Idea Development.

The winners who will be chosen by a jury decision will represent Cyprus at the International Space Apps Challenge competition.