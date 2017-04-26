Raising the profile of magic in Paphos

Magic isn’t a form of entertainment that’s big in Cyprus. We do have a number of amateur magicians but David Blaine is unlikely to play Monte Caputo any time soon. Which is strange, because this part of the world does have an age-old tradition of magic: the ancient Greeks were great admirers of magic, Homer mentions conjurors in The lliad, and the infamous Levitation Illusion was first performed in Greek dramas as early as 431BC. Even today, few realise that one of the greatest street magicians of our time, Criss Angel – known for his particularly gory brand of magic – was born Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, of Greek descent. So a local prestidigitation precedent does exist… it’s just not that evident. Until now, that is. Because the great Alcar the Amicable Unusualist is set to bring the highest form of magical entertainment to our western shores – on a permanent basis!

A member of the Magic Circle and a specialist in close-up magic (the kind that stuns on both stage and at your dinner table), Alcar is Peter Stammers and, as his name suggests, he’s highly amiable – and unusual! With a lifetime’s experience in the magical arts under his belt, Peter retired to Cyprus some years ago, and has since set up the burgeoning Paphos Magic Society: a group of like-minded magical devotees, enthusiastic amateurs for the most part, who are equally passionate about their art.

“I think perhaps there’s a wariness of ‘magic’ on the island,” he reveals. “The Cypriots tend to be a bit cautious about it, unlike the rest of the western world where most towns have magic clubs. There is a Cyprus Magic club in Limassol, but it’s all in Greek,” he adds, “and The Cyprus Magic Society” – of which Peter was a director – “meets in Nicosia, but there’s a need to raise the profile of magic as a whole here on the island, I think…

“I’ve often felt over the years that magic as an entertainment is not prolific enough, and when you go table-hopping in restaurants and bars, the owners tend to see the empty tables rather than the actual performance. So I thought there was a need to profile magic in such a way that it could develop on its own, as a core performance art – and then maybe it will grow.” Starting with a couple of people in the village of Anarita, Peter founded the Paphos Magic Society roughly 18 months ago and it has, he says, “snowballed…

“90 per cent of magicians are hobbyists. Maybe they’re in their 60s and want to show their grandchildren some magic, or entertain a few friends, and that’s fine, these are the people who are an integral part of the club. The magicians who go to Vegas are few and far between; we’re about entertainment and the suspension of disbelief and a passion for magic. It’s about telling a story and drawing your audience in…”

Speaking of stories, Peter’s own tale is rather interesting. Born prematurely at the start of the second World War he was, he professes, “a quiet child. Those first few years were all about Hitler, it was a difficult time especially for kids in London, and I needed to gain an avenue of respect from my peers. When I was about nine, I saw the Infamous Kalanag – a world-renowned magician – performing in Wood Green, and everything changed. From then onwards I breathed, thought and dreamt magic; I’d go to see every performer I could, and every Christmas and birthday I’d ask for a magic trick. Being an introvert by nature, magic appealed to me because it was about being something I wasn’t. It was therapeutic, I suppose, and it entertained – it cheered people up and took them out of themselves a bit.”

Although magic was a sideline for Peter for most of his life – “I grew up at a time when you had to get a steady job, and magic wasn’t going to cut it with my parents!” he laughs – his ‘real’ profession was much in line with this ethos of servitude. “For a while I toyed with the idea of becoming a priest,” he discloses. “I even spent time at The Vatican. But then I did my national service – in Cyprus, would you believe – and returned to Britain to train as a psychiatric nurse.” By the end of his formal career, Peter was the Head of Mental Health for the East End of London – but his passion for magic was still going strong.

“I was still classed as semi-professional, and I’d do shows on my days off. Few were very prestigious – shows at various embassies and so forth – and then I had my own tour called ‘Close Encounters of the Psychic Kind’ in which I did psychology and mind reading and memory chess and so forth.” Having invented a number of tricks himself, featured in numerous publications and written a good few books on magic, Peter is now happily settled in retirement. But the vein of magic still runs strong…

“I’m not as young as I used to be,” he jokes, “and I can’t be as active anymore. But I’m still coming up with new tricks…” And ideas! Because the Paphos Magic Society has just rented and refurbished a room in Kato Paphos’ Britannia bar where they plan not only to hold their bi-monthly meetings, but also put on shows…

“We’ve got 10 members at the moment, but we’re always looking for more,” says Peter. “We aim to encourage those who are totally new to magic, people of any age who want to learn a bit about magic for any reason. Eventually we’re planning to hold shows” – he mentions a particularly exciting idea in the works, which involves a traditional Victorian Parlour Magic show – “for both tourists and locals. Something that’s unique to Cyprus. And then ultimately,” he explains, circling back to the concept of giving back to society, “I’d like to be in a position where we could raise money for charity.”

With meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 5.30 at the Britannia in Kato Paphos, The Paphos Magic Society is all set to be a hub of magical exposition – and fun! “If you start developing new blood then magic moves forward,” Peter concludes with a grin. “Imagination and passion and storytelling – that’s what we’re aiming for, and that’s magic!”

For more information on The Paphos Magic Society visit the Facebook page ‘Paphos Magic Society’ or email alcar38@cytanet.com.cy