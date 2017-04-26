Solange Knowles honoured at Annual Webby Awards

The 30-year-old singer has been announced as one of the lucky celebrities to receive the Special Achievement gong on Tuesday (25.04.17) for using social media as a means to promote diversity worldwide as well as her partnership with the e-store Saint Heron, which allows budding artists to spread their artistry.

The ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’ hitmaker has admitted she feels “really honoured” to receive the accolade. She tweeted: “really honored to be a lil webby.”

The 48-year-old author Van Jones also received the Special Achievement Webby and the recipients are set to pick up their trophy at a star-studded ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street, New York, on May 15, which will be hosted by ‘Community’ star Joel McHale who will congratulate the winners in person.

The Webby Awards aims to celebrate the Internet from popular websites, to social media pages, film and video, podcasts and digital audio, as well as mobile sites, apps, advertising and media.

And it was down to a panel of five significant people including Jimmy Kimmel, ‘Making a Murderer’ directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, as well as Opal Tometi and Alexis Ohanian, to narrow down the winners from a list of 13,000 entries.

Lady Gaga was also among celebrities to be recognised for her contribution to the music industry, which saw her named for two gongs, whilst Gillian Anderson was credited with the Webby Best Actress title, and Steve Buscemi received the Webby Best Actor for his role in ‘Horace and Pete’.

The Women’s March attracted attention across the globe last month, which lead it to be honoured with the Social Movement Webby, whilst ‘Game of Thrones’ won the People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social Presence, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ was recognised as the Best Celebrity/Fan Social Presence and ‘Deadpool’ starring Ryan Reynolds gained three awards for its marketing campaign.