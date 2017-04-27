Accused prison guard to enter plea on June 6

The 38-year-old prison guard arrested in late March for possession of drugs and a firearm is to appear in court anew on June 6 to enter a plea.

His lawyer on Thursday asked the Nicosia criminal court for more time to study the testimony against him. The court granted the request, and the man was released on conditions.

The 38-year-old has worked as a warden at the Nicosia central prisons for 16 years.

He was arrested on March 30 when police, acting on a tip, searched his vehicle parked outside the central prisons.

Inside, officers found around 2.5 grammes of cocaine, a pistol, and a precision scale.

On the suspect, police found a plastic straw with traces of cocaine, which he said he used to sniff the drug in the morning.

“They are mine, for my personal use, I have been a user of cocaine for two years,” the suspect said of the drug and the paraphernalia.

When officers discovered the gun, hidden in a pouch under the driver’s seat, the 38-year-old initially said he found it under an olive tree in his garden.

He later told officers that it was given to him for safekeeping by a friend, whom he did not name.

The 38-year-old has been suspended.