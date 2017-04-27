All hands on deck as construction programme begins

The journey to take money-making advantage of such an obvious opportunity to expand marine tourism and seafaring leisure facilities has been painfully slow. And judging by the legal and bureaucratic problems still plaguing the proposed new ventures at Larnaca and Paphos, there is plenty more pain to come.

Decades of inaction justified the criticisms of those calling for new marinas that the relevant authorities simply could not understand the merits — whatever their publicly proclaimed reasoning at the time.

Even the argument that the 1974 invasion and the island’s resulting division prevented progress did not hold water. For just across the sea in Lebanon, a tiny country racked by civil warfare long after Cyprus settled down, their rebuilding plans included several new marinas.

And while Turkey and Greece embarked on similar programmes, Cyprus turned a blind eye.There was just Larnaca marina, plus a handful of little harbours and shelters for fishermen.

Ironically, it was a Lebanese entrepreneur who demonstrated what could be done by building the St Raphael Marina on the outskirts of Limassol.

Shukri Shammas, a man of immense charm, business acumen and persuasive powers, struggled for five years through the red tape of bureaucracy, lack of legislation and government indifference before getting the go-ahead.

Then, when the marina finally opened in 1978, the doomsday crowd labelled it a waste of money. They understood the merits of the adjoining hotel and leisure complex, originally branded under the Sheraton franchise, but considered the marina idea madness.

How wrong they were. Within a few years, the Larnaca and Limassol venues were so full that boat owners were reportedly offering large sums of money to climb up the increasingly lengthy waiting lists for berths.

It did little good and even visiting yachts were dissuaded from taking a chance on finding space without a confirmed booking.

Taking up the story of those bygone days is Glafcos Cariolou, arguably the island’s foremost expert on such maritime matters. In a missive to the Cyprus Mail, dated August 29, 2008, he wrote:

“It is quite interesting to note that the Council of Ministers in their decision of March 2, 1994 (some 14 years ago!) approved and decided to implement the ‘Development of a Nautical Tourism Strategy for the Republic of Cyprus’ by Prof. A. Rogan and Associates.

“Newspaper articles of the time gave the impression that cranes and barges had commenced their rigorous work and some of them even reported the successful extension and completion of Larnaca Marina.

“By 2010, they said, Cyprus would be a proud yachting paradise with a total of 4,500 new berths!

“Fourteen years later, with the exception of 80 berths in the shelter of Latsi, not a single additional marina berth has been created. We now read in the press that evaluators missed out breakwaters, did not observe the required turning circle for contemporary passenger cruisers and finally gave the higher grades to the lowest bidder of €140 million, as they declined the two other offers which each counted over 200 per cent above the ‘winner’!

“At the same time, we read that for the “coming soon” Limassol Marina, no environmental impact analysis was carried out (imperative), and as the first blueprints are presented, fearsome question marks are raised regarding the exposure of the entrance to Limassol’s Old Port to the roaring waves of the winter Easterlies, not to mention littoral drift and accretion which will follow and other classic marina project effects.”

Damning words indeed. The eventual opening of Limassol Marina in 2014 did change everything. Another 650 berths were added to the 240 at the St Raphael and relieved the overcrowding.

In fact, it has heralded the start of a competition for business, a situation the future is bound to exacerbate.

The important point about the Limassol marina is that the venture is not just a berthing location. Its launch was due mainly to being part of a large development project which includes apartments, villas, shops and restaurants. In other words, the value of combining berths with buildings played the prominent role in decision-making . It’s well worth noting too that the senior executives in the various Cyprus development companies involved all own big boats, so such a combination must have been music to their business and leisure ears.

Now the die has been cast and all the planned marinas will pursue similar ventures with developers and investors pouring millions of euros into the various projects.

Work on Ayia Napa has begun and apart from the land-based scheme, it will include 600 berths. Paralimni is planning for 300 berths, 700 in Paphos and 1,000 in Larnaca.

Added together, that is a further 2,600 berths. What will the doomsday crowd say?