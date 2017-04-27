Anastasiades ‘at risk of being carried away’ by election race

Piling on to the criticism from Disy members, daily Alithia, affiliated with Interior Minister Socratis Hasikos and traditionally allied with the party, on Thursday ran a front-page polemic against President Nicos Anastasiades’ recent handling of the Cyprus problem talks.

In an “open letter to the President”, publisher Frixos Koulermos, a long-time personal friend of Anastasiades’, did not pull punches.

His opening salvo – “I hope my voice reaches faraway India, where you are” – had thinly-veiled scorn for the president’s choice of leaving Cyprus, at a time when the peace talks are hanging by a frayed thread, for an inexplicable week-long state visit to Mumbai and New Delhi.

“It is the voice of all those who believed in a brave politician of the new generation,” Koulermos wrote, echoing feelings of betrayal for Anastasiades’ new-found rejectionist streak.

“We have known each other for 35 years and share an honest and selfless friendship. For the first time I feel the need to publicly express my strong concern over the impending risks from the latest impasse in the talks.”

Before departing for India, Anastasiades told the political leadership at the National Council that a breakdown in the talks is likely, and referred a contentious law passed by Disy and main opposition Akel, designed to address concerns raised by the Turkish Cypriot side which caused a two-month hiatus in the talks, to the Supreme Court, risking renewed reaction by the Turkish Cypriots.

For better or worse, Koulermos said, a large part of society in Cyprus – “including Disy officials who think soberly” – is under the impression that “our President, too, is at risk of being carried away into entering the race of the presidential election, resulting in shelving efforts to solve the Cyprus problem”.

“No one ignores the unchecked intransigence of the Turkish side, Mr President, just as no one will forgive us if we fail to handle the negotiations properly, so that the negative approaches of the other side are fully revealed as such,” Koulermos warned.

“All the more so if we see catastrophic developments for our country, which I fear have already started to loom large.”

The publisher then likened Anastasiades’ behaviour to former President Tassos Papadopoulos, who scuppered the UN-brokered peace plan in 2004.

“Mr President, Nicos Anastasiades must not be likened to […] those who shed crocodile tears on television in order to lure the Cypriot people into voting against the United Nations’ plan to reunite our country,” he wrote.

“Nicos Anastasiades has his political roots in the [Disy founder and two-term president Glafcos] Clerides school of thought, which wore responsibility and political realism on its sleeve. He cannot possibly be drawn by feelings or ambition, or even disappointment at decisions, into letting the ship hit the rocks.”

Invoking their long co-operation and the “vision we shared in the party”, Koulermos wrote that he addressed the letter to the president “in the hope that [Anastasiades] will not let us down”.

“I am certain that you have the astuteness, smartness, and skillset required to save this country from the dangers facing it,” Koulermos said.