Awaiting-Construction-Paphos-Marina

The decision over whether a new Paphos marina – located in the area of Potima between Kissonerga and Peyia – will be built and who will build it has yet to made.

After many years of delays the project faced a further postponement on March 6 following a decision by the administrative committee that manages marinas to refer the matter to the attorney-general for his legal opinion.

The documents had been submitted by developer Poseidon, currently the most likely to secure the bid.

As in Larnaca, there have been many years of delays, but in Paphos’ case it is over who will be awarded the contract.

Following the announcement of the tender for the project in 2007, the contract was initially awarded to the Cybarco-Pandora consortium of which the Leptos Group is part in 2008. However, the other two bidding consortiums, Pafilia and Poseidon, challenged the award at various stages.

The project was frozen after litigation began. In December 2015, the supreme court voted in favour of Poseidon, a joint venture in which Aristo Developers is a mayor stakeholder.

At the end of October 2016 Andreas Demetriades, head of the Paphos Chamber of Commerce, announced that the total cost of the construction of the project is around €215 million and according to the terms of the tender, proof of funds must total 60 per cent of that amount.

This amount was set at €125 million which the tender had to supply proof of by November 10 together with other information satisfying the requirements.

Poseidon subsequently submitted they had cash of €25 million and the banks – the Bank of Cyprus as a leading bank, Hellenic and Eurobank – would provide security for the other 100 million.

Though the proof for the funds was submitted on time there were some technical problems which again delayed the signing of the contact.

The administrative committee’s meeting on March 6 had been expected to finalise the decision and Poseidon assumed that a contract would be signed soon after.

If Poseidon is awarded the contract in the end, the terms of the tender state that the joint venture has three years to complete the project and start operation. According to Demetriades, they are expected to complete the sea part of the project in two years, by 2019, and most of the project within five years.

When completed the marina will have a capacity of 702 berths and encompass 160,000sqm of land leased from the government as well as 103,000sqm created in the sea. Ten wave breakers constructed in the sea will help to maintain 1.5km of sandy beach.

The project specifies that there will be 72 apartments, 40 in the sea and 32 on shore. The 113 villas will be built on the newly created land plus an additional 33 on the breakwater. There are also 82 serviced hotel apartments on the shore behind the 17,429sqm for commercial use along the beach. A water-floating restaurant covers 1,672sqm.

Parking for 1,422 cars is planned, with 438 underground, 211 of them for residents and 227 for the retail recreation spaces.

The concession for the lease is for 90 years.

If Poseidon don’t meet the requirements, the tendering authority will give the project to the next tender, Pafilia, Demetriades said on January 19.

Pafilia is the biggest developer in Cyprus and is currently constructing major residences around the island. Its flagship development is ONE, a building of 37 floors on Limassol’s beach front. Once completed ONE will be the tallest residential seafront tower in Europe with a height of 170 metres.

Pafilia submitted a different project from the one submitted by Poseidon with a cost of €175 million. Details of their proposal have not yet been made public. If they do win the bid, they will then have to prove that they have sufficient funds which would mean delaying the project yet again.