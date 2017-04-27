Awaiting Construction Paralimni Marina

In September 2015 the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism issued a call for tenders for the development of a Paralimni marina at the fishing reserve of Ayios Nicolaos.

The contract for building and operating the Paralimni marina was awarded to PMV Maritime Holdings Ltd in May 2016 by the marina’s management committee.

The land will be licensed by the Republic of Cyprus for a period of 125 years.

The project will cost around 110 million euros. It is expected that construction will begin around mid-2017 with the marina being completed three years after a contract has been signed. The marina will have 300 berths, a residential area, an hotel and commercial developments.